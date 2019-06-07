Contractors overwhelmed with tornado-related repairs
DAYTON , Ohio(WDTN)- Contractors across the Miami Valley have been overwhelmed with calls for repairs since last week's storm. With widespread damage there's plenty to do for construction workers for several months.
Anthony Payton, owner of Miami Valley Restoration told 2 News, he's busier than he would regularly be. Unlike the typical construction season, many customers need help right away.
"It's a lot of spur-of-the- moment stuff. So, it's a little but more chaotic"
Miami Valley Roofing and Restoration's phone lines have beenare busy with non-stop calls. Their teams are working on roofing, siding, dry wall, and everything in between
Crews even getting stopped for help while on a job. It will take some time for crews to get around to everyone.
"Most people have been understand about it but we have extra help. Our employees are going above and beyond," Payton said.
Payton said his employees ar working hard because this tragedy hits close to home. This is their community.
He urges people to continue to helping each other through recovery efforts.
"Things are looking up from here. If you're out and about and you see someone in need, just give them a hand," Payton said.
While there are lots of legitimate local contractors out doing work, the county is asking people to mindful of scammers. Some red flags include door-to-door sales people or demanding full payments upfront.
