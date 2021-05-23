Continued warm, isolated shower or storm north of I-70

Another very warm day with slightly higher humidity. A frontal boundary is sagging into northern Ohio this afternoon and may develop an isolated shower or storm to the north of I-70.

TODAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Isolated shower or storm north this afternoon. High 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 66

MONDAY: Continued warm. Isolated shower or storm. High 88

A slight cool down is in the extended forecast towards the end of the week. Looks like Wednesday has the best chances of rain over the next 7 days.