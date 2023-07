DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A construction worker was reportedly struck on US-35 West on Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, US-35 West is currently shut down near Woodman Drive as a construction worker was reportedly hit.

The call reportedly came in before 4 a.m., and emergency crews remain on the scene.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

(Photo/ODOT)

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.