Construction worker strikes incorrectly marked gas line in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A construction worker struck a gas line Thursday causing a leak in Sidney but fire officials say it wasn’t the worker’s fault.
The Sidney Fire Department told 2 NEWS a construction team doing excavation to prepare for road work in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue struck a gas line and caused a leak. Five homes in the area were evacuated and there were no injuries reported.
Fire officials told 2 NEWS the gas line was incorrectly marked and the worker was not at fault.
The road was closed for about an hour and a half until crews were able to stop the gas leak.
