MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A construction worker has died in a tragic incident while building an AES Ohio substation, authorities say.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, contract workers were building an AES substation on the 1800 block of Gingham Frederick Road in Monroe Township. Crews were drilling a hole around 1:30 p.m on June 21 when one of the men fell in headfirst. The man, identified as 35-year-old Bradley Fritz from Indiana, was submerged in muddy water while crews struggled to rescue him due to the depth of the hole.

According to the police report, the hole was approximately 10 feet deep and only 2.5 feet wide.

Crews finally retrieved Fritz by tying a rope around his legs and pulling him out, the Sheriff’s Office said. Fritz was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said it is unknown whether Fritz fell into the hole or if he was knocked in by the equipment. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are both investigating this incident.

AES Ohio released the following statement:

On Tuesday, June 21, a contractor working for AES Ohio sustained a serious injury that later resulted in a fatality. AES Ohio extends its deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and is providing support resources as they grieve the loss of their loved one. Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio Spokesperson