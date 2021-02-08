Construction work begins on project to widen US 40

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District announced that the first phase of construction work on the US 40 Improvements Project is underway.

The project will widen a portion of US 40 from just west of Union Airpark Boulevard to Airport Access Road., as well as improve the interchange at US 40 and Airport Access Road.

Vanessa Glotfelter, director of engineering for MCTID, said that though the first phase of work has begun, significant construction will not take place until spring.

The improvements to US 40 will include the following:

Constructing a new, continuous five-lane section of US 40 from just west of Union Airpark Boulevard to Airport Access Road, with two through lanes in each direction and a center left-turn lane

Tapering the roadway from Union Airpark Boulevard back to two lanes to the west

Reconstructing the ramps to Airport Access Road to meet modern design standards and improve the interchange’s safety

Upgrading traffic signals at the interchange of US 40 and Airport Access Road

Several ramp closures are expected as the project progresses. Glotfelter said the ramp from southbound Terminal Road to US 40 and the ramp from US 40 to northbound Terminal Road are expected to be closed for approximately two months during the summer.

Public feedback specific to the potential ramp closures near the Dayton International Airport should be submitted by March 15, 2021, via the feedback form on MCTID.org.

For more project information and additional resources, visit at www.MCTID.org.