Construction underway on Waterford Landing extension

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction is underway on a new housing subdivision on Yellow Springs Fairfield Road in Fairborn.

Our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald report that the new Waterford Landing extension will be build in two phases. 62 new houses will be built this year, while 44 will be construction during the second phase next year.

The work is being done by Design Homes and Matrix 5, who built Waterford Landing across from Rona Hills.

City Engineer Lee Harris tells the Fairborn Daily Herald that houses are selling out quickly in the area, with the proximity of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a huge selling point for families moving to Fairborn.