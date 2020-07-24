Construction underway on Waterford Landing extension

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(London Bishop/Fairborn Daily Herald)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction is underway on a new housing subdivision on Yellow Springs Fairfield Road in Fairborn.

Our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald report that the new Waterford Landing extension will be build in two phases. 62 new houses will be built this year, while 44 will be construction during the second phase next year.

The work is being done by Design Homes and Matrix 5, who built Waterford Landing across from Rona Hills.

City Engineer Lee Harris tells the Fairborn Daily Herald that houses are selling out quickly in the area, with the proximity of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a huge selling point for families moving to Fairborn.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS