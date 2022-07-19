PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Nightly lane restrictions will be put in place on I-70 eastbound in Preble County for construction.

Beginning overnight on July 18, lane restrictions will be in place on I-70 east as part of a resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation project. Continuing through mid-August, I-70 east will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane between the Indiana state line and the Montgomery County line.

Restrictions will be in effect from 9 p.m. each night to 10 a.m. the following day, through August 12.

All construction is dependent on weather, and motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution.

For traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout Ohio, visit OHGO.com.