DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you drive in Preble County, get ready for some changes in the next two weeks.

Starting Monday, April 17, crews will begin work on a culvert replacement. State Route 726, just south of U.S. Route 40, will be closed through Sunday, April 30, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As a reminder, Ohio’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over by one lane while passing by any vehicle with flashing lights parked on the side of the road.

The law applies to all roadways and highways in the state, and fines are doubled for failing to comply with it. If it is not safe to move over, drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.