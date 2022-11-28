Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28.

According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane.

The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, the release said. One lane of traffic in both directions will remain open at all times, however, the construction will affect traffic more where the water main crosses the intersections.

The city of Kettering did not say how long it expects the construction to take.