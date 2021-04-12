Construction starts on Employment Opportunity Center in Dayton

Construction has started on the Employment Opportunity Center at Westown Shopping Center. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Business Services)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction has begun on a center where residents will have access to job search help and training opportunities.

A Montgomery County Business Services spokesperson said construction started on the Employment Opportunity Center at Westown Shopping Center.

“We’re excited that the project is getting started,” said Michael Zimmerman, public information officer with Montgomery County Business Services. “This is going to be a great location for our job services, youth mentor programs, and to house our partners Sinclair College and Miami Valley CTC for career training opportunities.”

The building is expected to be completed by July 19.