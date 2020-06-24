Construction planned for SR 844 ramp

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A bridge repair project will start Monday, July 6, and will close the on-ramp from northbound SR 844 to SR 444 to repair the bridge deck and replace the expansion joint.

Single-lane restrictions will be put in place in July on SR 844, and restrictions will be in effect at the SR 444 interchange for up to two weeks after the repairs start.

Contractors will close the on-ramp from northbound SR 844 to SR 444 on July 6, requiring the northbound right lane on SR 844 be closed for seven days. This will be followed by the left lane, which will be closed for seven days starting July 13.

While the ramp is closed, motorists will be detoured to University Drive, Col. Glenn Highway and West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

