Construction on I-70 to cause lane restrictions, ramp closures starting Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
construction_barrel_traffic_generic

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  Lanes will be restricted on I-70 between U.S. 68 and State Route 72 starting on Friday until July 2, 2021. This is part of a project to create three continuous lanes on I-70, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

I-70 will experience a traffic shift, ramp closures, and lane restrictions in each direction. The changes are as follows:

  • Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, all I-70 westbound lanes will shift to the newly completed section of the Interstate
  • Nov. 5, traffic on the left lane of I-70 eastbound will move to the I-70 westbound pavement
  • Nov. 9, the right lane of I-70 eastbound will shift onto the interior portion of the eastbound pavement

During the week of Nov. 9, the I-70 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 northbound will close until July 2, 2021.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS