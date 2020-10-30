Construction on I-70 to cause lane restrictions, ramp closures starting Friday

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes will be restricted on I-70 between U.S. 68 and State Route 72 starting on Friday until July 2, 2021. This is part of a project to create three continuous lanes on I-70, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
I-70 will experience a traffic shift, ramp closures, and lane restrictions in each direction. The changes are as follows:
- Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, all I-70 westbound lanes will shift to the newly completed section of the Interstate
- Nov. 5, traffic on the left lane of I-70 eastbound will move to the I-70 westbound pavement
- Nov. 9, the right lane of I-70 eastbound will shift onto the interior portion of the eastbound pavement
During the week of Nov. 9, the I-70 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 northbound will close until July 2, 2021.
