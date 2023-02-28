Prior coverage above: The wait is over: A first look at Dayton’s Barstool Sportsbook

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Construction is wrapping up on Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway’s newest restaurant and bar, the Barstool Sportsbook.

As the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, sports betting became legal in Ohio online and at approved locations, including Hollywood Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook.

Sports betters have been welcomed to place wagers since the beginning of 2023, however, construction is nearly finished on the new restaurant and bar space.

The Barstool Sportsbook will include a full-service bar, food service and VIP space as well as 35 TVs and a 34-inch wide jumbotron above the bar area.

A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, March 10 and it will officially be open to the public on Sunday, March 12 at 12 p.m.

