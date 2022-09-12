A farmhouse sink is deep with an edge that sits flush — or slightly in front of — the kitchen cabinets.

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – The village of Camden is under a water boil advisory after a water pipe broke in the village.

According to a post by the Village of Camden, an external construction crew was working when they broke a main water pipe in the village. This caused the water system to depressurize, leaving residents with little to no water pressure.

At this time the water main has been repaired and water restored to residents, however, residents are asked to boil all water until samples pass bacterial testing. The Village of Camden said this process can take up to two days.

When the boil advisory is removed, the village will use One Call to notify residents.