GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Agricultural Society has approved the construction of a new community education center.

Our partners at the Daily Advocate reported the building will be usable year-round. During the nine days of the Dark County Fair, it will be the home of the dog department for both Junior Fair, Open Show and Exhibition.

The center is expected to cover ground of just over 11,000 sq ft.

Darke County’s Agricultural Society had six interested builders for the project, but only two bids were submitted. Bruns Construction was ultimately awarded the contract.

Additional details for a ribbon cutting and donor recognition will be released once the project has moved forward.

Funding for the project comes from state grants as well as fundraisers, plus private donations.

If you would like to make a donation to the project, contact Fair Manager Laura Ahrens via telephone at 937-548-5044 or email at laura@darkecountyfair.com.