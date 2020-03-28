Live Now
Construction complete on Family Advocacy Center at Brigid's Path

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Brigid’s Path says construction of their Family Advocacy Center is now complete. The center will offer more services to families impacted by substance abuse and will open as soon as possible, despite coronavirus concerns.

“We do have precautions put in place. We do the temperatures being taken when you come in the front door, we’ve limited visitation opportunities, unfortunately, where it’s only the parents are allowed to come,” said Family Advocacy Supervisor Shelby Borchers.

Brigid’s Path is only allowing one visitor at a time in the Family Center and they have limited their number of volunteers.

