DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction is complete on U.S. 35 after crews expanded the corridor between I-75 in Dayton and I-675 in Greene County.

“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews have added a lane in each direction between Smithville road and I-675. The corridor was officially opened with a celebration on Tuesday, October 11 at AES Ohio on Woodman Drive.

“The US 35 Corridor between Interstate 75 and 675 is key to moving traffic, goods, and services,” Randy Chevalley, Deputy Director, ODOT District 7 said. “The user’s patience has been appreciated during the construction phase and its long-term benefits will be realized for years to come.”