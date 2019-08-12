Construction company gifts $100K for new Cedarville engineering building

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A construction company has donated $100,000 towards the new civil engineering building on the campus of Cedarville University.

Kokosing, a construction conglomerate, is the latest of private and public partners for the university’s civil engineering building. The company primarily works in transportation, commercial, industrial, power, water and wastewater facilities, marine, pipelines, and more. It employs 3,500 people and has revenues exceeding $1.5 billion.

The estimated 20,000 square foot civil engineering facility will include labs, classrooms and office space. It’s construction was the result of a rapidly expanding program that began in 2018.

The building is expected to be completed in fall 2020, according to the university.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.