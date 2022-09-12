PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in the village of Gratis will be closed for over a month while crews replace a bridge on Geeding Street.

According to a release, Geeding Street has already been closed from S.R. 503 to East Street. Crews from Brumbaugh Construction are working to replace the bridge that carries the road over Sams Creek. This road will remain closed until the replacement is completed in mid-November.

Drivers can take S.R. 502/West Street to avoid this construction. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.