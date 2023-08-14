KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction began Monday on a new bike and pedestrian sidewalk connection in Kettering, authorities said.

According to a release by the city of Kettering, work began on the final segment of an off-street bike and pedestrian route along East Stroop Road and County Line Road. The section, running from Dorothy Lane to Glengarry Drive across from the green will be under construction through October.

During this time, traffic will be maintained on East Stroop Road, however, there will be lane closures on southbound Stroop Road.

The city of Kettering has provided the following map detailing the affected area.

(City of Kettering Image)