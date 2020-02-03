Construction begins on Family Advocacy Center at Brigid’s Path

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction will begin this week on Brigid’s Path’s Family Advocacy Center, which will expand services for families affected by addiction.

The center will be placed in one of four original nurseries at the facility, providing on-site laundry machines, showers, and a full kitchen that moms and families can use as they newborn receives recovery care.

Educational opportunities, such as cooking and finance classes, will also be offered along with an on-site visitation center available to program graduates.

Brigid’s Path has been operational for over two years and has served more than 70 families in that time.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our work with families, and as we’ve grown, it became obvious we needed more usable space for the parents and families who are here caring for their babies,” said Jill Kingston, executive director, Brigid’s Path. “We’ve outgrown the family bathroom and kitchenette originally intended for family use. By remodeling our current space, we’ll make it more effective and provide our families with a more home-like environment as they bond with their babies.”

The $340,000 project was partially made possible by grants from The Dayton Foundation and The Virginia W. Kettering Foundation.

Initial renovations are expected to be complete this spring, and the facility hopes to have the center fully operational later in 2020.