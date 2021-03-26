Construction begins March 29 on 2 intersections of Old Troy Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road_work_1557131742656.jpg

(WDTN Photo)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Construction will begin at two intersections on Old Troy Pike starting Monday, March 29, and is expected to go for around 90 days.

City officials said that the first intersection is Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road, mast arm traffic signals will be installed along with a new northbound right turn lane on Old Troy Pike. The second intersection if at Chambersburg Road, mast arm traffic signals will be installed there too.

All roadways will remain open throughout but officials say you should expect delays and lane closures at different times during construction.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS