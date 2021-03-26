Construction begins March 29 on 2 intersections of Old Troy Pike

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Construction will begin at two intersections on Old Troy Pike starting Monday, March 29, and is expected to go for around 90 days.

City officials said that the first intersection is Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road, mast arm traffic signals will be installed along with a new northbound right turn lane on Old Troy Pike. The second intersection if at Chambersburg Road, mast arm traffic signals will be installed there too.

All roadways will remain open throughout but officials say you should expect delays and lane closures at different times during construction.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information becomes available.