DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Conn’s Potato Chip Co. has reached a brand licensing agreement with Mikesell’s and will begin selling the company’s branded snack foods immediately.

Conn’s will begin producing Mikesell’s branded snack food products from its Zanesville facilities and working to quickly restock retail shelf space, especially for potato chip and puffcorn items, according to a Feb. 13 release.

“Conn’s is excited about this opportunity. The licensing agreement will allow us to use the decades old recipes and traditions of Mikesell’s to continue to deliver the quality snack food products consumers have come to expect and enjoy, especially the loyal fans of Mikesell’s products,” Jonathan George, the owner and president of Conn’s, said.

“This opportunity is a perfect fit with our processes and regional presence. Distribution will be provided by independent operators in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, and consumers will soon be able to make online purchases.”

