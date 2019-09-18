Connor Group shares distribution plan for Oregon District victims fund

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with the Connor Group, which set up a fund for victims of the Oregon District mass shooting, say they’ll distribute the donations they have received evenly among deceased victims’ families and survivors who were hospitalized.

The Connor Group, a real-estate investment firm in Miami Township, set up its Oregon District Victims Relief Fund days after the mass shooting. The fund has now raised nearly $250,000, according to those overseeing the fund.

Last week, the Dayton Foundation released a draft of its plan for the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. That organization’s fund, which has collected more than $3 million, is separate from the Connor Group’s fundraiser.

The founder of the Connor Group was previously the owner of Newcom’s on Fifth Street, according to the organization.

“When the tragedy happened, our first response was, ‘What can we do to help?'” said Ryan Ernst, director of the Connor Group Kids and Community Partners, the non-profit arm of the real-estate investment firm.

The group’s Oregon District Victims Relief Fund is close to reaching its goal of $250,000, thanks to business partners across the country and other donors, he said.

The money raised will be distributed evenly to deceased victims’ families and injured survivors who spent the night in the hospital, Ernst said.

“It’s difficult, and I don’t think we wanted to get into the business of putting a dollar amount on somebody’s suffering,” Ernst said.

That decision was not made in connection to the Dayton Foundation’s proposal for distributions from the Oregon District Tragedy Fund, Ernst said.

The Connor Group plans to reach out to affected families who have been identified and then possibly open an application process for victims and families to receive funds, according to a spokesperson.

Law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is handling the logistics of the fund, Ernst said.

“After everything is paid out, we will provide an accounting, a full, third-party accounting to everybody who donated to the fund,” he said.

The Connor Group put $100,000 of its own money into the fund, Ernst said.

The group’s Oregon District Victims Relief Fund is accepting donations until the end of the month, Ernst said. To donate, click here.

All donations are going to victims and their family members, Ernst said, and the organization is expected to distribute those funds in late October.

