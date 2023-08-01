DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been four months since a fire devastated the old Wright Brothers manufacturing facility in Dayton, but the historic site could be getting money from the federal government to help with restoration.

Congressman Mike Turner joined Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., Mackensie Wittmer, the Executive Director of the National Aviation Heritage Area, and Kendell Thompson with the National Park Service for a tour of the grounds. He also announced the approval of $4 million from the House Appropriations Committee for the restoration of the facility.

“With the House Appropriations Committee, I have received their support for an additional $4 million that will go to the overall costs of renovating this and putting it back into the ability to tell the story of the Wright Brothers,” Congressman Turner explained.

The $4 million would be added to the $5.9 million provided by the City of Dayton to help with the restoration. Part of that money came from a block grant and the rest came from ARPA funds. Wittmer said the city already hired WJE to help stabilize the site, and Dillon and Associates to work on a master plan for development.

“The city has been working with WJE. They did an initial assessment following the fire where they made recommendations to bring resources to the buildings, to shore up the exterior, to preserve the façade. That contract has been completed and they are now moving into a second phase of the contract, which is a structural analysis of all five buildings,” Wittmer said.

The building was home to the Wright Brother’s first aircraft manufacturing facility, making it the oldest in the world.

City leaders are waiting to learn more from the rest of the assessments on the building before coming up with a new vision for the site. While it is still unclear how long the restoration process will take and how much it will cost, Mayor Mims said preserving this piece of history is a priority.

“The effort that we’re putting forth in this really has a ripple effect, not just for us here, but for students, future pilots, future aircraft mechanics and the engineers, all who work in the space of aviation,” Mayor Mims explained.

Congressman Turner said the $4 million was approved by the House Appropriations Committee. Once passed by the full House, Congressman Turner is hopeful the President will sign it before the end of the year.