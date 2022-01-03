DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we start the new year, Ohioans can expect lawmakers to continue focusing on COVID-19 and ways to improve the economy. Congressman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) plans to prioritize job growth.

As 2021 wrapped up, Turner celebrated the House Armed Services Committee passage of the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will bring millions of dollars for military construction at WPAFB, including $24 million for a child care facility.

“There were a number of parents who had their children in facilities off-base. It’s obviously inconvenient, and they’re also not the best facilities. Some parents couldn’t even get their children in, so we’re expanding the facility, it’ll be larger, better facilities, better qualifications, and also in proximity to the parents themselves,” Turner said.

Other military construction initiatives on the bill include:

Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Army Reserve Center Training Building: $19 million

Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Human Performance Wing Laboratory: $40 million

Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Bionatronics Research Center Laboratory: $33.8 million

In 2022, Turner said his biggest focus is on job growth and the economy.

“One of my biggest concerns about our economy is inflation, and I’ll certainly be working to oppose non-defense spending that could have inflationary impacts and then of course, you know, that comes right out of the pockets of every family member as they see increased prices at the grocery store, at the store, and at the gas pump,” he said.

The congressman also plans to tackle the issues of COVID and getting back to normal.

“We’re going to have to go back and make certain that the administration is using the money Congress has given them to get testing back in the hands of our healthcare providers,” Turner said.