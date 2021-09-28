Congressman Mike Turner requesting to honor lives lost to COVID-19 at National Mall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) has announced that his office is remembering Ohioans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 by contributing to a memorial at the National Mall. The name of the art exhibit, called In America: Remember, uses white flags to honor those who have died as a result of the pandemic.

“The National Park, in conjunction with this art installation, has provided a mechanism whereby people can put a message or a name on one of those flags,” he said. “We wanted to make sure everyone in our community knew about this opportunity.”

Congressman Turner said there are currently more than 600,000 flags in the exhibit, making for a striking, yet solemn visual representation of the lives lost.

“As you look as each of these flags and the vast expanse of the Nation’s Mall that’s occupied now by these flags as part of this art installation in honor of those who lost their lives, you’re really struck by how big it is,” said Turner. “But the other aspect is, while I was there, the workers who were putting out the art installation still had an open box that they would put down on the ground, and they would put so many flags in, then they’d pick it up and move on. I know I felt, as so many did who watched this, that we want that to stop.”

He said the best way to do that is to get vaccinated, reminding Americans that at the start of the pandemic, many people wished there was a way to save lives. He said now that there is one, Americans should consider getting the shots for themselves and others.

“Not only does [vaccination] lessen the risk of transmission of the…virus, it’s also more likely to save the person’s life who’s been vaccinated. That — allowing those people to have their lives saved, means that we don’t have one more flag and all your friends and all your family get to continue to have you with them.”

To request to have a flag placed for your loved one, visit inamericaflags.org or call Congressman Turner’s office at 202-225-6465.