Congress expected to pass funding for NASIC expansion project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner says Congress will pass the National Defense Authorization Act this week. When that happens, he says there will be more than 120 million dollars in funding for the NASIC expansion project at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

It will be the largest expansion project in the base’s history.

Turner says there were concerns the funding would be cut to fund President Trump’s border wall, but that did not happen, guaranteeing a large infusion of capital for the project.

“This project is moving ahead. It shows that we’re going to have continued security in the intelligence functions that are happening at Wright-Patt, and job growth,” he said.

Turner says the money will be used for a new NASIC building on base.

