‘Conflict of interest’: Trial delayed for man accused of shooting, killing 2 teens in Dayton garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing two teens in a garage has been delayed.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the defense attorney for 63-year-old Victor Santana has a “conflict of interest” and is withdrawing from the case. The trial scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 will not go forward.

Santana is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street on August 28, 2019. He is charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felonious assault.

In November 2019, Santana pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in court.