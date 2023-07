DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is handing out ice cream to the community on Wednesday.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, the Dayton Police Department is celebrating National Ice Cream Month in its very own Cones with Cops event on Wednesday, June 19.

Officers will be handing out ice cream at the Kroger located at 4506 Brandt Pike. This event will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the release said.