SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clark County ice cream shop is donating all sales of a certain type of sweet treat to a wonderful cause.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight, located at 619 E. High St. in Springfield, will be donating all sales of ice cream cones to the family of the victim killed in a Springfield bus crash on Tuesday.

The ice cream shop asks the community to come out and help support the family in need.