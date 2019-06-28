Concrete truck tips onto side exiting I-675

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A concrete truck tipped onto its side in a crash on northbound I-675 at State Route 444 Friday morning.

Officials say that an Ernst Concrete truck tipped onto its side shortly after 11:30 am Friday when the truck was exiting the highway on Exit 24 and hit a guardrail. The driver was trapped as a result of the crash.

Bethel Fire Department and Ohio State Patrol were called to the scene.

The driver suffered a broken shoulder and was transported to a local hospital.

