DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The car that made America love sports cars was showcased on Sunday at Carillon Park.

The 16th annual Dayton Concours d’Elegance took place on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 17. The event honored MG sports cars, as the marque celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Around 175 antique and classic automobiles and motorcycles were on display. The invitation-only vehicles were judged for awards in 21 classes.

A parade of class-winning cars, motorcycles and major award winners was presented at 3 p.m.