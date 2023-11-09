DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of boxes filled with food and care products will go to families in need today.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, employees from Concord Hospitality are joining together with the Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center for the 15th annual Share Day to serve 400 families, giving them boxes filled with food, school supplies and toiletries.

“I think you can drive through Dayton and any city in America and you can see that the need is greater than it was last year,” said Micah Stampf, general manager of the Marriott at the University of Dayton. “And we have the opportunity to help others, we should.”

Families in need, identified by the Salvation Army, reportedly received a coupon with how many boxes they are qualified to receive.

Volunteers are set to arrive at 8:30 a.m. and will begin to pass out the boxes.

This isn’t the only food distribution happening in the Dayton area on Thursday. The Foodbank is set to hold a drive-thru distribution event at the old Salem Mall property in Trotwood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.