Concert canceled at Levitt Pavilion due to COVID

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A concert at the Levitt Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 17 has been canceled due to COVID.

MojoFlo will no longer perform at the venue due to a positive case in the band, according to a release from Levitt Pavilion.

“In the interest of everyone’s safety we have cancelled the concert with MojoFlo on Friday, September 17 due to a positive COVID case in the band,” said the venue. “We are sorry for the disappointment but must cancel the show for the safety of all involved.”

For more information, visit www.levittdayton.org.