Concerns over mosquitoes after wet weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many people will be spending time outside over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which means a greater risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.

“Right now Public Health is out doing trapping in various locations throughout Montgomery County,” says Dan Suffoletto, the Public Information Supervisor with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County.

The trapping is part of the mosquito surveillance program detecting carriers for West Nile Virus.

Despite the wet weather over the past month, experts say the area hasn’t seen an uptick in mosquitoes, but the rain does give them the opportunity to breed.

Experts say something as small as a bottle cap filled with water could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. That’s why they urge people to clear all standing water from your property.

“That includes gutters, buckets, lawn ornaments, toys, low lying ground in the backyard for example,” lists Suffoletto.

Health experts say it’s also important to protect yourself.

“That includes using EPA mosquito repellent — that it contains DEET; you want to make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants as much as possible; you want to make sure your window screens are in tact if you’re opening up your windows,” states Suffoletto.

He also says if you’re sitting outside, run a fan. The wind from a fan tends to keep mosquitoes away because they don’t typically fly well.

Experts say protection isn’t hard, but it’s something that can be easily forgotten.

“Mosquitoes are out there at all times so it’s something people have to be vigilant about and keep doing day after day.”

Click here for other ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

