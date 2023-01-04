Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection.

The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community.

The post says two officers will monitor the intersection during peak travel times. One officer will monitor traffic, while the other will look for traffic violations and makes stops as needed.

“The goal of these efforts is to observe, detect, and prevent traffic violations while increasing the flow of thru traffic,” the post says. “All enforcement action will be done in a fair, firm, impartial, and professional manner.”