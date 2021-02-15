CompuNet to offer COVID-19 PCR, antigen testing

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — CompuNet Clinical Laboratories is offering both COVID-19 PCR and antigen testing at select locations in Dayton and Cincinnati.

The antigen test is $60 and the PCR test is $100. The testing sites do not require a doctor’s order but do require that the person receiving the test be an adult or have the permission of their legal guardian.

“Direct access to COVID-19 tests provides an opportunity for an individual who either does not have a physician or prefers the convenience of ordering their COVID-19 lab tests for themselves,” said Teresa Williams, CompuNet COO. “Families are beginning to travel again and there is an interest in COVID-19 testing that is reasonably priced and provides fast results. We can provide them with the COVID results required for travel documentation or simply for peace of mind as they plan their travel.”

For PCR and antigen testing:

Miamisburg — Miami Valley Hospital Austin Blvd. Emergency Center, 300 Austin West Blvd. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.



West Chester — CompuNet Patient Service Center, Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Rd. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)



Montgomery — CompuNet Montgomery Patient Service Center, 11135 Montgomery Rd. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.



For PCR testing only:

Beavercreek — CompuNet Beavercreek Lakeview Patient Service Center, 2400 Lakeview Dr. Monday – Friday, 7:45 a.m. — 4:45 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:30 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.)



Middletown — Atrium Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, One Medical Center Dr. 7 Days/Week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Troy — Upper Valley Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, 3130 N. County Rd. 25A 7 Days/Week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



To schedule an appointment or check test results, click here.