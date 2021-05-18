CompuNet now offering COVID-19 vaccine antibody testing

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CompuNet Clinical Laboratories announced that it has testing that detects antibodies produced as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The SARS CoV2 (COVID-19) Antibody Vaccine Response is a blood test that can detect antibodies to the spike protein of the COVID virus and may indicate an immune response resulting from the COVID vaccination or past infection, according to a release.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, CompuNet has quickly responded to the community’s needs for advanced COVID-19 testing,” says Teresa Williams, CompuNet’s chief operating officer. “Our goal has been to offer the latest test technologies and to provide these important tests directly to the public without the need for a doctor’s order. We are very excited to be one of the first labs in Ohio to offer the vaccine antibody test for those who have been vaccinated and would like to know their vaccine antibody status.”

To be tested, it is recommended that individuals wait four weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or four weeks after the single dose Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

CompuNet said that people should be advised that a positive result, meaning you have the COVID-19 antibodies, does not necessarily mean that you are fully protected against a COVID infection.

The COVID-19 vaccine antibody test is available without a doctor’s order at all CompuNet patient service centers throughout Dayton and Cincinnati.

No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

The test is not available at the following COVID collection locations:

OnMain collection site (Dayton)

Premier Health Urgent Care (Vandalia)

Atrium Medical Center drive through (Middletown)

Upper Valley Medical Center drive-through (Troy)

Miami Valley Hospital Austin Emergency Center (Miamisburg).

The price of the test is $65 and can be purchased with a credit/debit card or by check. CompuNet has also made the test available to minors as long as they are accompanied by a guardian with a photo ID.

Test results will be available at CompuNet’s online patient portal, My Labs Now. To access or sign up for My Labs Now go to www.compunetlab.com or text MYLABS to 66349. Results should be available within a couple days.