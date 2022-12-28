Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health has expanded the Miami Valley Hospital South Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The expansion increases the capacity of the infusion center to 19 infusion suites and three private infusion rooms. In addition, a satellite infusion pharmacy and a nutrition room have been added.

The project also includes a renovation of the Premier Blood and Cancer Center practice next to the infusion center.

The newly expanded Miami Valley Hospital South Comprehensive Cancer Center’s infusion center opened to patients Dec. 20. It is located at 2300 Miami Valley Drive in Centerville.