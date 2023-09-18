DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A competency hearing is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood last August.

40-year-old Stephen Marlow’s mental status is in question, and the results of this hearing will decide the charges and penalties he could face if convicted.

On Aug. 5 of last year, Marlow allegedly shot and killed 4 people in Butler Township. After the shootings, Marlow took off, leading to a multi-state manhunt. The next day he was taken into custody in Kansas.

Last December, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, leading to the competency hearing. The Montgomery County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Marlow, and he could receive the death penalty if convicted.

Since those charges were announced, Marlow has undergone three competency evaluations with doctors testifying today that he is mentally ill.

At the hearing Monday, two doctors testified to their findings after doing competency evaluations on Marlow earlier this year.

While both doctors agreed that Marlow has a mental disorder, they had conflicting findings on whether his mental illness makes him incompetent to stand trial.

Dr. Massimo De Marchis, a full-time psychiatrist at the Dayton VA, concluded that Marlow is competent to stand trial. However, another psychiatrist, Dr. Jaime Adkins, argues that Marlow wants to stand trial for delusional reasons.

While Dr. De Marchis’ opinion is that Marlow is delusional, he believes he is mentally coherent and still fully understands the trial and what is at stake.

The hearing will wrap up Tuesday when the final doctor is expected to testify. The judge has not set a timetable for when he will issue a ruling.