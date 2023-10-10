As the mental competency of a suspect in multiple 2022 killings is argued, a judge has made sure that the details will remain out of the public eye.

The defense lawyer for Stephen Marlow, the man accused of killing four people in Butler Township in August 2022, filed a motion on Tuesday, Oct. 10, to have all documents regarding his competency be submitted to the the clerk under seal.

With no objection to the motion from prosecutors, Judge Dennis Adkins granted the motion later in the day.

On Aug. 5 of last year, Marlow allegedly shot and killed 4 people in Butler Township. After the shootings, Marlow took off, leading to a multi-state manhunt. The next day he was taken into custody in Kansas.

Last December, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, leading to the competency hearing. The Montgomery County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Marlow, and he could receive the death penalty if convicted.

Since those charges were announced, Marlow has undergone three competency evaluations with doctors testifying today that he is mentally ill.