DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A judge has set a fourth competency hearing for the man accused of murdering four people in a Butler Township neighborhood last August.

Stephen Marlow has undergone three competency evaluations. A judge will rule on those findings on Sept. 18-19.

Marlow is accused of going on a murderous rampage in a Butler Township neighborhood on Aug. 5, 2022.

After killing four people in their homes, he fled the state. Police arrested Marlow in Kansas the next day.

He is facing several charges and could receive the death penalty if convicted.