Breaking News
Kettering Police look for missing teen
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Company selling t-shirts to help Dayton area restaurants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Logos at Work in Dayton is back to work and helping local businesses with donations from t-shirt sales.

Customers can shop their web store for shirts and choose a local restaurant from a dropdown list for the donation to go to. They say they’ve already donated over a thousand dollars to local restaurants.

“We have been open two and a half, maybe three weeks, I’ve already written checks for over 1,200 dollars back to the restaurant community and that 1,200 dollars I’ve probably sent to 34 restaurants,” said President Wendy Lewis.

Logos at Work says if you want a donation to go to a restaurant that isn’t listed, just leave a note and they will send them a check.

Click here for more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS