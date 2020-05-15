Company selling t-shirts to help Dayton area restaurants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Logos at Work in Dayton is back to work and helping local businesses with donations from t-shirt sales.

Customers can shop their web store for shirts and choose a local restaurant from a dropdown list for the donation to go to. They say they’ve already donated over a thousand dollars to local restaurants.

“We have been open two and a half, maybe three weeks, I’ve already written checks for over 1,200 dollars back to the restaurant community and that 1,200 dollars I’ve probably sent to 34 restaurants,” said President Wendy Lewis.

Logos at Work says if you want a donation to go to a restaurant that isn’t listed, just leave a note and they will send them a check.

