Company offers to sterilize emergency vehicles for first responders on front line of the pandemic

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dry Patrol in Carlisle is using a natural, non-harsh substance to sterilize and clean emergency vehicles as a way to protect those who continue to protect us.

“We’re giving them a tool that allows their vehicle to be clean. We’re all in this together. So might as well protect those that you give a call and they come running,” explained Ryan Grubbs, the environmental specialist at Dry Patrol who is also a current firefighter.

To clean, the company is using Stera-mist a disinfecting solution that cleans naturally.

“It’s natures most powerful disinfectant, said Grubbs. “We’re creating a little bit of oxygen and some moisture. That’s the nice part of it., there’s no side effect.”

Patrol cars, ambulances, fire trucks and all other emergency vehicles can be at risk for exposure to carcinogens, pathogens and the most recent concern, coronavirus.

“We’ve had a couple of departments that had a run in with somebody [so] we went out and treated but it wasn’t confirmed that any employees had it. It was just as a precaution,” said Grubbs.

The First Responders Day was an opportunity for the company and its employees, many of whom are current or former first responders, to say thank you to the men and women on the front line of the pandemic.

“[First responders] and nurses? They’re the heroes in this whole thing because they’re dealing with it every day, in and out,” said Grubbs.