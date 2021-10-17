BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County announced two upcoming road closures on Little York Road this week.

According to Butler Township Police, Little York Road will be closed between Roselake Drive and Downing Street so crews can replace a culvert. It is scheduled to be closed for five days, and set to reopen on Friday, October 22.

The official detour follows Peters Pike, Stonequarry Road and Dixie drive, so it will add significant time to your commute.

The police said Montgomery County will replace another culvert on Little York Road the week after. Specific construction dates have not yet been announced, but the department said Montgomery County does not plan to close both sections at the same time.