Community to honor Oregon District shooting victims on 2-year anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years after a mass shooting in the Oregon District, people in Dayton will be remembering the victims at a service Wednesday.

A memorial service, held by the FUDGE Foundation, will take place at 6 p.m. in front of Blind Bob’s on East Fifth Street, according to a release. Many people are expected to come and pay their respects to the victims and their families.

This morning, a candle burns to mark the anniversary of the tragedy. Following the shooting, messages of “Dayton Strong” went up around the city. The “Dayton Strong” heart in front of Ned Pepper’s bar has remained there ever since.

On August 4, 2019, a gunman came down an alley and then opened fired on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. He was shot and killed before he ever made it inside the bar. Nine people were killed and 27 others were hurt.

On Monday, the family members of victims filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used in the mass shooting. The suit alleges negligence, negligent entrustment, and public nuisance.

At the memorial service, community leaders will be there to speak about gun violence.

For more information, visit www.diongreen.com/FUDGE.