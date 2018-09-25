Community Tissue Services breaks ground on new facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Tissue Services broke ground on their new center for tissue innovation and research Tuesday.

The new 132,000 square foot expansion will house 1,600 clean rooms, allowing for additional processing capabilities, marketing, and distribution.

The facility is the main processing center of the entire Community Tissue Services network throughout the United States.

“We planned this a little more closely because of our growth,” says CEO David Smith. “We will be able to add on to that building in the future up to sixteen clean rooms, so we already have a long-range plan when we continue to grow beyond what the current project is.”

The center is expected to be completed in 2020.