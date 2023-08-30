DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local bar is rallying around one of their own.

(DK Effect)

The DK Effect arcade bar in downtown Dayton is hosting a benefit for a bartender who lost her daughter to a rare form of epilepsy.

Heather Thompson lost her eight-year-old daughter, Genevieve, to a rare form of epilepsy on Monday. The loss was also felt by Thompson’s co-workers and customers who cherished them both and their loving relationship.

“She was just one of the happiest kids walking into a room, and she loved her mom,” Brooke Woodruff, DK Effect manager, said. “That was one of the most beautiful things, and I’m glad I got to witness.”

The DK Effect is a family-friendly space where strong bonds are formed, so it’s no surprise Thompson fit right in when she was hired earlier this year.

“Heather has joined the family so easily with such great compassion for the patrons and everyone here,” Alex Dudley, a DK Effect regular customer, said.

Now it’s time to pay back that compassion. DK Effect is bringing the community together to support Thompson after her daughter’s passing.

The bar is hosting a benefit from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

100 percent of purchases of three different beers will go to Thompson. The owners will also be pitching in 200 percent of the day’s total to the fund.

Other bars have donated kegs and other items to help with the benefit, and regulars are already planning to attend to offer comfort in this difficult time.